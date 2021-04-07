Advertisement

Study shows a third of COVID-19 survivors suffer mental health or neurological symptoms

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds that one in three people who had COVID-19 may suffer longer term mental health or neurological symptoms.

Researchers writing in the journal Lancet Psychiatry said 34% of COVID-19 survivors received a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis within six months of infection.

Anxiety and mood disorders were the two most diagnosed.

Conditions were more severe in hospitalized patients, but they were also common in outpatients.

The study examined electronic health records of more than 230,000 patients, making it the largest study of its kind yet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Glatt
Mandan man sentenced for bank fraud, stolen livestock
Tensions mount in Surrey amid firing of City Administrator
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 8.1% rate; 261 positive; 2 deaths; 29.5% 2x vaccinated
BNSF rail bridge
Time is running out for old BNSF rail bridge
Internal Revenue Service
IRS sending out ‘plus-up’ payments in addition to stimulus checks

Latest News

St. Louis elects Tishaura Jones as its first Black woman mayor.
First Black woman wins St. Louis mayoral race
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the bunker on the 13th hole during a practice...
Johnson, McIlroy seeking exclusive company at the Masters
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo a woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of...
US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan
President Biden is promising to fight as hard as possible for his infrastructure plan, despite...
Senate gives Biden a big tool to work around GOP filibuster