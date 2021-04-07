Second supply drive organized for New Town apartment fire victims, emergency responders

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - Badlands Search & Rescue Service will be holding a drive to collect supplies for the tenants displaced by the Easter Sunday fire at the Hawk Estates apartments in New Town, as well as the departments who responded.

The drive is from 5-8 p.m. at Brady’s Towing / BSAR Base in Watford City, according to the group’s Facebook page.

Organizers are looking to collect food, toiletries, and other supplies for tenants, and food and water for emergency responders.

