Advertisement

Second supply drive organized for New Town apartment fire victims, emergency responders

New Town apartment fire
New Town apartment fire(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - Badlands Search & Rescue Service will be holding a drive to collect supplies for the tenants displaced by the Easter Sunday fire at the Hawk Estates apartments in New Town, as well as the departments who responded.

The drive is from 5-8 p.m. at Brady’s Towing / BSAR Base in Watford City, according to the group’s Facebook page.

Organizers are looking to collect food, toiletries, and other supplies for tenants, and food and water for emergency responders.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internal Revenue Service
IRS sending out ‘plus-up’ payments in addition to stimulus checks
Catholic Confessions Part 1
Catholic Confessions: A history of clergy abuse in North Dakota Part 1
Source: AP
Jury acquits former Burleigh County attorney charged with terrorizing
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 8.1% rate; 261 positive; 2 deaths; 29.5% 2x vaccinated
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 9.2% rate; 76 positive; 0 deaths; 29.1% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

The old facility will be used for storage and office space by relocating some of the other...
Ward County looking to repurpose old highway facility
Fire north of Williston
Those who violate burn bans could face penalties
Tension in Surrey
Tensions mount in Surrey amid firing of City Administrator
Stand Your Ground
‘Stand Your Ground’ marching forward in North Dakota