Missing Bismarck man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Tuesday, April 6 at 1:09 p.m. a report was received that Jose Lopez-Pellot was missing. Mr. Lopez-Pellot lives in the 900 block of Riverview Ave. Reporting person reported the last contact with Mr. Lopez-Pellot was by phone on April 5, 2021 at about 6 PM.

Mr. Lopez-Pellot is a 42-year-old, white male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 220 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He has a beard and mustache. May be wearing black baseball style hat and black jacket. He suffers from health problems requiring him to take medication.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Lopez-Pellot they are asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department at (701) 223-1212 or their local law enforcement office.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.