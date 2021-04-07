Advertisement

Minot equality leaders react to recognition of Juneteenth in North Dakota

North Dakota has been one out of only three states that did not formally recognize Juneteenth...
North Dakota has been one out of only three states that did not formally recognize Juneteenth as a holiday.
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota has been one out of only three states that did not formally recognize Juneteenth as a holiday.

That’s about to change.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved black Americans.

Senate Bill 2232, aimed at recognizing the day, passed the House Tuesday in a 70 to 22 vote.

Leadership with Black Lives Matter Minot said the passage of the bill means recognition that will hopefully lead to more education about the history of black people in America.

“Recognition is all we want because we feel like that will kind of push the school system to also recognize who we really are and what our Freedom Day represents,” said Minot Black Lives Matter Ernest Usher.

It will now go to Gov. Doug Burgum’s desk to be signed into law.

