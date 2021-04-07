MHA Nation gathers donations for victims of Hawk Estates apartment fire

NEW TOWN, N.D. – In the wake of a devastating apartment fire in New Town this past weekend members of the MHA Nation have come together to support the tenants who lost their homes.

“It’s just heartbreaking the stuff we lost,” said Hawk Estates Tenant Kash Mayers.

Mayers said he lost everything in Sunday’s Hawk Estates Apartment fire.

“Stuff in that house was priceless you are never going to get back,” said Mayers.

These items are just some of those that were donated by the community to try to help victims during this traumatic time.

“We have continuously been receiving donations up until 3 p.m. yesterday we had close to 100 families, local organizations, individuals brought their donations,” said Donation Center Coordinator Nyamka Reese.

The MHA Emergency Operations Center and North Segment are now holding a rummage sale to try and contribute cash donations to the victims.

“So far from this rummage sale, we raised close to $1,000,” said Reese, who is also the Public Information Officer for the MHA Nation COVID-19 Task Force.

The leadership said close to 60 people have come in so far.

Dozens of people have also volunteered their time to help sort and organize the items.

“I thought that’s the least I could do for the community I love,” said volunteer Lila Wells.

Guests may come in and fill up a bag of items for $5 each, and tenants can fill up as many bags as they need.

“I just want to tell the community thanks for everything they have done for us because we have no family down here,” said Mayers.

The sale will continue Wednesday afternoon from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The site will also be accepting donations.

For more information visit the MHA COVID-19 Task Force Facebook page.

