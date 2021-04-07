International Music Camp expands program offerings for summer 2021

DUNSEITH, N.D. – The International Music Camp will be in session this summer after planning for more than a year on how the program could continue.

Border closures, the pandemic and travel restrictions are some of the things they considered while planning programming for 2021.

The program will be continuing with “IMC @ home” programming.

Organizers said they are expanding online offerings to include more fine arts classes with more than seven full week programs and more than 30 master class opportunities available this summer.

This year will also be the debut of “IMC On the Road” which will allow faculty to travel and host small regional day camps in select cities across the state.

“We’ll be taking IMC to, right now we’re looking at four different communities across the state. Being able to serve a large chuck of our population and bringing our great programming to those communities,” said Camp Director Tim Baumann.

“We are very excited and looking forward to next summer, in 2022. We have loads of hope that we will be back up at the Peace Gardens. In person camping is really where our hearts are at, but we wanted to find ways that people could still do stuff and have an artistic outlet this summer,” said Camp Director Christine Baumann.

Scholarship opportunities are still available and registration for the camp will be opening in the next few weeks.

You can connect with the International music camp on their website here, connects with them on Facebook for updates here and find more scholarship information online here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.