Bighorn sheep recovering in ND

MINOT, N.D. – In a report released this week bighorn sheep are setting new population records in western North Dakota since being reintroduced.

The species disappeared from the state in 1905, and were reintroduced later. There are 322 bighorn sheep in the western side of the state at last count, topping the 2008 record.

“All wildlife is neat to see even if it’s the first robin in the spring, those crocuses that are poking out of the ground right now. Especially with bighorn sheep it’s exciting to see those numbers increasing. It’s one of those icon species of North Dakota,” said Greg Gullickson, NDGF Outreach Biologist.

Game and Fish said in a release that there are likely more of the sheep today than when North Dakota first became a state in 1889.

