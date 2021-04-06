White Shield School retires Jesse White’s No. 5 jersey

WHITE SHIELD, N.D. - White Shield’s Jesse White has racked up a lot of honors in his senior year.

Monday he added one more.

White Shield School officially retired Jesse’s #5 jersey during a special ceremony Monday.

White finished his career with 2,810 points, making him the second-all-time-leading scorer in state history.

White was named North Dakota Mr. Basketball for 2021. He was also named to the Class B Boys All-State First Team.

State lawmakers honored White March 16 on the State Senate floor for his accomplishments.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.