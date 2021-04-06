Advertisement

Two bills requiring more campaign contribution transparency fail

North Dakota Legislature
North Dakota Legislature(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two bills, which would’ve increased transparency of campaign contributions, failed in the Senate Tuesday.

The majority of lawmakers in opposition to one of the bills said there wouldn’t be much of an increase in transparency, just additional work.

HB 1496 is a bill with good intentions. But, in the end, adds a lot of busy work for not a lot of benefit,” said Sen. Kristen Roers, R-Fargo.

Another bill, which was brought forward on a bipartisan front, would’ve required multicandidate committees to report whose campaign they contributed to, how much, and whether it was to support or oppose a candidate.

The Secretary of State’s office would’ve also needed additional funding in order to fulfill the filing requirements.

