Advertisement

Transportation report shows ND needs funding to fix and maintain roads

North Dakota Road Construction
North Dakota Road Construction(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Forty-four percent of urban roads in North Dakota can be classified as being in poor condition according to a national transportation research group that has completed a study of the state’s roads and bridges.

Transportation, agriculture, business, and county leaders from across North Dakota joined in on a call on Tuesday, April 6, saying the report shows now is the time to increase funding to improve and maintain road and bridge conditions.

The Greater North Dakota Chamber said, despite recent increases in funding, there’s still a consistent funding gap that needs to be filled.

They said there’s a $2 billion gap between transportation needs and the revenue they’re bringing in.

“Investment in infrastructure isn’t just throwing money out the window. We’re really investing in the long-term ability of our state’s economy to grow, succeed, and compete,” said Greater North Dakota Chamber President and CEO Arik Spencer.

With about $175 billion worth of goods being shipped to and from North Dakota on the roadways, Spencer said they frequently hear that neglected transportation infrastructure is big concern for businesses.

Spencer acknowledged lawmakers have been chipping away at the funding gap for the past couple of legislative sessions, but said the report shows more work needs to be done.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internal Revenue Service
IRS sending out ‘plus-up’ payments in addition to stimulus checks
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 9.2% rate; 76 positive; 0 deaths; 29.1% 2x vaccinated
Catholic Confessions Part 1
Catholic Confessions: A history of clergy abuse in North Dakota Part 1
Source: AP
Jury acquits former Burleigh County attorney charged with terrorizing
New Town apartment fire
Hawk Estates tenants recount escaping fire, losing their homes

Latest News

BNSF rail bridge
Time is running out for old BNSF rail bridge
Theodore Roosevelt National Park North Unit Fire
Horse Pasture fire 45% contained
The public healthcare provider's executive officer told Minot leaders there are two variants...
First District discusses uptick of child COVID-19 cases, virus variants
The Minot City Council approved a motion Monday to extend the professional services agreement...
Business services agreement sparks debate among Minot council members