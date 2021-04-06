Transportation report shows ND needs funding to fix and maintain roads

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Forty-four percent of urban roads in North Dakota can be classified as being in poor condition according to a national transportation research group that has completed a study of the state’s roads and bridges.

Transportation, agriculture, business, and county leaders from across North Dakota joined in on a call on Tuesday, April 6, saying the report shows now is the time to increase funding to improve and maintain road and bridge conditions.

The Greater North Dakota Chamber said, despite recent increases in funding, there’s still a consistent funding gap that needs to be filled.

They said there’s a $2 billion gap between transportation needs and the revenue they’re bringing in.

“Investment in infrastructure isn’t just throwing money out the window. We’re really investing in the long-term ability of our state’s economy to grow, succeed, and compete,” said Greater North Dakota Chamber President and CEO Arik Spencer.

With about $175 billion worth of goods being shipped to and from North Dakota on the roadways, Spencer said they frequently hear that neglected transportation infrastructure is big concern for businesses.

Spencer acknowledged lawmakers have been chipping away at the funding gap for the past couple of legislative sessions, but said the report shows more work needs to be done.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.