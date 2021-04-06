Advertisement

Summer Nights on Main to return this year

Williston Summer Nights on Main
Williston Summer Nights on Main(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. – It’s an event Williston waits for all year and it’s coming back this summer.

Every Thursday night from July 15 to Aug. 26, residents can once again enjoy Summer Nights on Main.

The Williston Downtowners Association obtained the necessary permits to hold the events with little restrictions. President Andrew Nelson knows it was a tough decision for the group to cancel last year due to the pandemic.

“Being able to make it work this year, having the city work with us, and the downtown businesses working with us, it’s been a fantastic turn around,” says Nelson.

Other events that were canceled or modified last year, like Brew Fest and the Trail of Treats, are also expected to return this fall.

Nelson says the Downtowners is working on getting sponsors and bands slated, adding that everything is coming together nicely.

Visit willistondowntown.com/summer-nights to apply to be a vendor and for a schedule of events.) -

