Advertisement

Spiritual and Holistic Event

Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Have you ever wanted to learn more about mediums, palm readers or auras or are you interested in holistic therapies like CBD, essential oils, or Reiki?

There’s an event coming up on April 10 in Bismarck to touch on all of that. Lori Lashman, the Creator of the Souls of Spirit Expo and one of the vendors there, Red Star Woman, are joining us today.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internal Revenue Service
IRS sending out ‘plus-up’ payments in addition to stimulus checks
Catholic Confessions Part 1
Catholic Confessions: A history of clergy abuse in North Dakota Part 1
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 9.2% rate; 76 positive; 0 deaths; 29.1% 2x vaccinated
Source: AP
Jury acquits former Burleigh County attorney charged with terrorizing
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 8.1% rate; 261 positive; 2 deaths; 29.5% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Sanford Health logo
Sanford Health offers walk-in vaccination clinics in Bismarck
The last founding member of the 164th Regiment in North Dakota has passed away.
Last founding member of the 164th Regiment passes away
Summer jobs in Medora
Back in November, our state saw its highest daily active coronavirus count at more than 10,400...
COVID cases climbing back up and experts say another waive in ND is possible