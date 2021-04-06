Solid Start for UMary Baseball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tanner Spencer is in his first year as head coach for the UMary baseball team.

In the team’s first 15 games, the Marauders have already seen a vast improvement record wise. They are a game over .500 through 15 games.

It hasn’t always been pretty for the UMary baseball team in recent years, and even at the beginning of this year.

“The challenge early on, we weren’t getting punched in the teeth if you will, early in games and not responding well. So I think it was nice to see the Sioux Falls game we responded well. We’ve been in some tight games and to squeak three of those out this weekend it’s big for us moving forward,” said Tanner Spencer, UMary head coach.

Three close contested games where freshman infielder Calvin James played a big role. James would account for 5 runs batted in, including two home runs.

“Going into Winona and this weekend, one of our big focuses was laying off balls,” said James. “We want to get our chase rate low so we get rewarded with fast balls and have the pitchers come to us. Then capitalizing on the fast balls and curve balls we get in the strike zone and I think we did a good job of that offensively.”

As the offense continues to surge, the team is hoping their pitching can do the same as the season progresses.

U-Mary Pitcher Austin Wagner said: “We all have our ups and downs but overall, we’re a really good staff. We kind of built this team around our staff and that’s what we’re going to try and prove these next few weeks.”

The pitching staff won’t be the only ones trying to prove themselves as the Marauders as a whole face some tall tasks ahead.

“They understand expectations, they understand the standards are changing in terms of what we expect. I think it’s a nice challenge over the next couple weeks of some tough opponents to kind of put that to the test,” said Spencer.

The Marauders continue their ten game homestand Wednesday when they host Upper Iowa.

