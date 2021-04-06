Sanford Health offers walk-in vaccination clinics in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations without an appointment in Bismarck.

Walk-ins will be available at the Sanford Ninth Street Special Care Unit at 600 N. Ninth St, Tuesday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Appointments are still available for patients who prefer to schedule one. Patients can do this through mysanfordchart.org.

The vaccine is available to North Dakotans 16 years old and older.

