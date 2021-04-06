Pierce County enacts total burn ban

PIERCE COUNTY, N.D. – Most counties in North Dakota have some sort of burn ban in place. The Pierce County Commissioners issued a total burn ban Tuesday.

In their order the commissioners said the dry and windy conditions and recent fires across the state led to the total ban.

The ban includes the use of fireworks, recreational burning, pit and garbage burning, and farm land burning.

Grills and commercially-sold enclosed fire pits are allowed but it is required that they are placed on a hard surface like concrete and are 15 feet away from dry vegetation.

The burn ban will expire on May 4.

For a full list of counties under a burn ban and more information, click here.

