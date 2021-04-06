Advertisement

Old friend visits the ND Capitol at pivotal time

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As state lawmakers prepare for the busiest time of the legislative year, they were visited by an old friend and colleague.

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., appeared in both chambers of the legislature Tuesday afternoon.

Armstrong said these times are as divided as the Civil War, and not only by party.

He added some kind words to his former assembly partners as they begin to work out the differences in bills.

“I know the work you all do. I know it better than most. I know it better than most. I still get very sentimental when I walk into this building. And I miss you all a lot, and I’m going to continue to do what I can do to make your lives easier,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong served in the State Senate 2013 – 2018 until his election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

