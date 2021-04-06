Advertisement

ND lawmakers send “Teacher Negotiations” bill to Burgum

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State Lawmakers approved a bill to set deadlines on teacher negotiations.

School boards complained about teacher unions holding out on negotiations too long into the summer.

In response, both chambers approved SB 2215, which gives unions until Feb. 1 to organize for negotiations, and gives teachers and the board until July 1 to make a deal.

If they don’t hit the deadline, both sides must declare an impasse.

“The only thing that solves negotiation issues is trust, empathy, and leadership. Let’s keep the onus of negotiations on our school boards and teachers, and encourage leadership; not regulation,” said Rep. Ron Guggisberg, D-Fargo.

Teachers and opposing lawmakers say this is an attempt from school boards to take negotiating leverage away from them.

But the school districts say this will help complete budgets and fill vacancies sooner.

The bill now goes to the governor for approval or veto.

