ND lawmakers fail another bill to extend legislative session

North Dakota Legislative Session
North Dakota Legislative Session(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One week after Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., vetoed a bill to bring in lawmakers every year rather than every-other year, the State House voted down another attempt.

Supporters said it would be a “budget review session” where lawmakers would return every year by using the unused legislative days to go over state budgets.

The bill was a response to the rollout of the state’s CARES Act dollars without calling in a majority of lawmakers for approval.

Now, some see the upcoming federal dollars and another opportunity for the legislative to increase its influence on the funds.

“We do know there are other initiatives in Washington from infrastructure proposals that we as legislators might want to have some control over. I would say we should have some legislative control over,” Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby, said.

The bill failed 25 – 68.

The House committee overseeing the bill gave it a negative review because logistics for the short session would be a challenge for a citizen legislature.

The bill passed the Senate after Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford cast a tiebreaking vote.

