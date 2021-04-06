Advertisement

Montana governor tests positive for COVID-19

(AP)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has tested positive for COVID-19. The Republican governor’s office released a statement Monday evening saying that after experiencing mild symptoms a day earlier, Gianforte was tested “out of an abundance of caution.”

Gianforte plans to isolate for 10 days on the advice of his doctor and public health guidance. He also has notified all of the people with whom he has had close contact.

All of the governor’s in-person events have been canceled, and he plans to work from his home in Bozeman. Gianforte received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

