Advertisement

Mike Brandt introduced as Minot State Women’s Basketball Coach

Mike Brandt
Mike Brandt(KFYR)
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State Athletics introduced Mike Brandt as its new head women’s basketball coach Tuesday.

Brandt comes from Southern Methodist University, where he served as associate head coach from 2016-19, and he’s the all-time career wins leader at South Carolina Aiken.

Brandt described his plan to build the Beavers program.

“You can go to a proven winner, which is great, and they may continue to prove that, but you can come here and put your stamp down to build this program from the ground up,” said Brandt.

“Mike Brandt is a proven commodity as a head coach at the NCAA Division II level. I was impressed not only with his talent, but with his integrity, character and his desire to build our program in the right way,” said Andy Carter, Minot State Athletic Director.

Brandt led USC Aiken to a 254-166 record and five NCAA Tournament appearances.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internal Revenue Service
IRS sending out ‘plus-up’ payments in addition to stimulus checks
Catholic Confessions Part 1
Catholic Confessions: A history of clergy abuse in North Dakota Part 1
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 9.2% rate; 76 positive; 0 deaths; 29.1% 2x vaccinated
Source: AP
Jury acquits former Burleigh County attorney charged with terrorizing
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 8.1% rate; 261 positive; 2 deaths; 29.5% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

UMary Marauders Baseball
Solid Start for UMary Baseball
White finished his career with 2,810 points, making him the second-all-time-leading scorer in...
White Shield School retires Jesse White’s No. 5 jersey
Jared Spooner
Jared Spooner: Frozen Four
Davis Sheldon
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Davis Sheldon