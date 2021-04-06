Advertisement

Mandan man sentenced for bank fraud, stolen livestock

Kelly Glatt
Kelly Glatt(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck federal court sentenced Kelly Anthony Glatt, of Mandan, of bank fraud and the transportation of stolen livestock.

According to court records, Glatt, 39, took a loan from a North Dakota bank for $1.5 million to purchase cattle and livestock supplies.

Following the loan signing, from 2014 to 2017 Glatt hid personal assets from the financial institution, fraudulently filed a lien in another person’s name, and also transported cattle into South Dakota.

“The defendant took advantage of, and defrauded, both hard-working ranchers and a North Dakota financial institution,” said Acting United States Attorney Nick Chase. “The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to identifying, investigating, and prosecuting financial and agricultural based crimes.”

Glatt was sentenced to four years of prison for the fraud charges and three years for the livestock charges, which will run concurrently. He will then serve a three-year term of supervised release. Glatt was also ordered to pay more than $1.8 million in restitution.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internal Revenue Service
IRS sending out ‘plus-up’ payments in addition to stimulus checks
Catholic Confessions Part 1
Catholic Confessions: A history of clergy abuse in North Dakota Part 1
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 9.2% rate; 76 positive; 0 deaths; 29.1% 2x vaccinated
Source: AP
Jury acquits former Burleigh County attorney charged with terrorizing
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 8.1% rate; 261 positive; 2 deaths; 29.5% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
Old friend visits the ND Capitol at pivotal time
North Dakota Legislative Session
ND lawmakers fail another bill to extend legislative session
North Dakota State Lawmakers approved a bill to set deadlines on teacher negotiations.
ND lawmakers send “Teacher Negotiations” bill to Burgum
Native American Tribal history education bill
Lawmakers approve requirement to teach Native American Tribal history in schools
Pierce County Burn Ban
Pierce County enacts total burn ban