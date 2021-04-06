Lawmakers approve requirement to teach Native American Tribal history in schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House passed a bill requiring schools to teach curriculum on Native American history.

If signed by the governor, students in fourth, eighth and high school history courses will have part of their course dedicated to history on the five federally recognized tribes in North Dakota.

“This piece of legislation will prove to be important as the state continues to work with tribes in our oil contracts, how we work together in law enforcement, how we strengthen our workforce, and enhance the quality of education for our future leaders,” Rep. Brandy Pyle, R-Casselton, said.

The bill passed the Senate without any opposition, but originally failed in the House with a tie vote.

The House reconsidered, but not without opposition to the requirements for high schools.

Due to amendments and a desire to change the 2022 effective date, the bill will be debated between the chambers to work out the differences.

