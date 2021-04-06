Last founding member of the 164th Regiment passes away

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The last founding member of the 164th Regiment in North Dakota has passed away.

Doug Burtell was just three weeks away from his 97th birthday.

Just last month, Your News Leader brought you the story of his time documenting history throughout his service in WWII.

His artwork depicting the invasion of Guadalcanal and the Pacific theatre can still be seen throughout the state.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.