Jared Spooner: Frozen Four

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Britta Curl and Kennedy Blair won the NCAA Division One women’s hockey title.

Lauren Ware played in the NCAA women’s national championship basketball game on Sunday and this week, another Bismarck athlete will be on college hockey’s biggest stage, the Frozen Four.

Jared Spooner is a senior at Minnesota State and the Mavericks beat the Gophers in the regional to advance.

Spooner helped the Demons win the state title in hockey in 2014 and he was on the Governors 2015 state championship squad.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about this because my senior year is kind of coming to an end here. I remember in high school how fast the four years went and in juniors all of the sudden three years were gone and now four more years of college is quickly coming to an end. It’s pretty surreal but it’s gone by in the blink of an eye, but I’ve very grateful for the time I’ve had here at Mankato,” said Spooner.

Spooner and the Mavericks play St. Cloud State. David Hrenak is the Huskies goalie, and he is someone Spooner is very, very familiar with,

Spooner said: “I got to live with him in Juniors and he came over from Slovakia and didn’t speak much English and we just grew very close, and I was able to help him get acclimated to things over here in America. It’s pretty funny he was texting me and asking is your mom going to make lasagna before the game? Things we used to do in Juniors so it’s pretty special to be compete again him on such a high stage.”

Jared says his family, especially his dad, has been there every step of the way.

“I’ve been playing hockey and other sports now for almost two decades and not many times my dad would miss a game so yes it’s going to be pretty special I think to just have my whole family there being able to give it one last run,” said Spooner.

The Frozen Four is in Pittsburgh. Spooner and the Mavericks play the Huskies on Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.