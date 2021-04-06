Advertisement

Investigation continues into New Town apartment fire, monetary donations sought

New Town apartment fire
New Town apartment fire(KFYR-TV)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. – A fire that destroyed an apartment complex on the Fort Berthold Reservation early Sunday morning is still under investigation by state and federal officials, and no cause has been determined yet, according to the New Town Fire Chief.

No one was seriously hurt, with one person being treated for smoke inhalation, but building 2 of the Hawk Estates is a total loss, with the third floor completely gone.

The community donated so many supplies for the roughly 20 displaced families that they are no longer accepting items at the Northern Lights Wellness Center, but those who wish to support the displaced tenants can donate money.

You can donate to the tenants here, and learn more about how to support the displaced families here.

A public rummage sale of overflow items donated to the tenants will take place Tuesday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northern Lights Wellness Center, with 100% of proceeds going to the displaced tenants.

