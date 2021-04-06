Advertisement

Horse Pasture fire 45% contained

Theodore Roosevelt National Park North Unit Fire
Theodore Roosevelt National Park North Unit Fire(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
THEODORE ROOSEVELT NATIONAL PARK (KFYR) - Firefighters are making progress on the fire started near Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s North Unit Saturday.

Officials estimate the fire to now be 45% contained after a quieter night Monday and firefighters are hoping to take advantage of better weather conditions Tuesday.

“With the winds today, they’re going to be light compared to what we’ve seen the last few days, so we are looking to get a pretty good handle on it today and make some progress,” said Jay Mickey, the incident commander.

Over 5,000 acres have been burned from the fire, which includes 2,000 from back burning.

