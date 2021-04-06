Advertisement

First District discusses uptick of child COVID-19 cases, virus variants

The public healthcare provider's executive officer told Minot leaders there are two variants impacting young adults and children in the area and in eastern North Dakota.(none)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - Leadership with First District Health Unit said there is an uptick in children testing positive for COVID-19 variants.

During Monday night’s Minot City Council meeting, Executive Officer Lisa Clute said there are two variants impacting young adults and children in the area and in eastern North Dakota.

She also said that these forms of COVID-19 spread more rapidly.

“I know last week there was a fairly significant amount of K through 12 cases in number eastern part of the state,” said Clute.

Clute also said to avoid community spread it’s important to be PCR tested before or after traveling.

