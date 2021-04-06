COVID cases climbing back up and experts say another waive in ND is possible

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Our state has come a long way since the pandemic’s peak numbers last year. But despite the rollout of vaccines, we’re seeing cases go back up.

Back in November, our state saw its highest daily active coronavirus count at more than 10,400 people. In March, active cases dropped as low as 560. That number is now climbing back up into the thousands.

People are starting to let their guard down and North Dakota’s COVID numbers are creeping back up.

“I think people are relaxing too soon. I think numbers are going up and I don’t think it’s going to be good,” said Bismarck Resident Steven Delap.

Kirby Kruger with the Department of Health says “pandemic fatigue” is real and it’s starting to rear it’s head through a lack of health safety precautions.

“We’ve been at this a long, long time. It’s been over a year,” said North Dakota Department of Health Chief of Disease Control and Forensic Pathology Section Kirby Kruger.

Kruger says the majority of new cases seem to be stemming from group settings and large gatherings. About 25 percent of the state’s population has been vaccinated, but Kruger says it’s not close enough to herd immunity to prevent significant transmission.

“It’s possible that this upward trend may not last all that long. It may not be as significant as the peak we had in November. Let’s hope not because that was pretty significant, but we don’t know that for sure,” said Kruger.

Kruger says the best way to avoid another spike is to continue wearing masks and follow the health safety guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control.

Kruger says new variants also pose the potential for another wave of COVID cases and recommends getting vaccinated as soon as you can.

