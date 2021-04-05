Advertisement

Woman in back of ambulance dies in New York crash

By WABC staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, NY (WABC) - A T-bone collision between an ambulance and a sedan in Brooklyn Sunday left one woman dead and eight people injured.

The woman who died was a patient being taken in the ambulance after suffering a cardiac arrest.

It’s not clear if her cause of death was the heart attack or the impact of the crash.

Investigators are trying to determine who had the right of way in the accident, which took place in the Flatlands area of Brooklyn.

All eight of the other victims in the accident are reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment fire in New Town. Image/video courtesy: Hubert Heart
BREAKING: Fire destroys New Town apartment building, tenants evacuated to local wellness center
Video shows Williston firefighters running as flames quickly overtook fire truck
Video shows Williston firefighters as flames quickly overtook crews
Theodore Roosevelt National Park fire
Crews battling blaze in north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Mandan grass fire
Mandan agencies fight grass fire near trolley tracks
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 5.4% daily rate; 1354 tests, 58 positive, no deaths

Latest News

FILE - People view the Supreme Court building from behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics
Part of a Broward County beach shut down after a sheriff's deputy discovered a mine that washed...
Naval mine washes ashore on Florida beach
FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, a sign is displayed at an AT&T retail store in Miami....
Corporations gave over $50 million to voting restriction backers
Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, recently signed the proposal, which received widespread support...
Utah dads to be required to pay half of pregnancy costs
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at...
GameStop finally announces a share sale