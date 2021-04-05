United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Davis Sheldon

MINOT, N.D. – Davis Sheldon said he brings his lunch pail to the rink every night.

“You’re not going to score a goal or get an assist every night, but as long as you bring your A-game every shift, that’s all a team can ask for,” said Sheldon, junior forward.

His teammates said he brings a complete game to the ice.

“He’s got the skill and leadership. When he’s going, everyone behind him is also going,” said Adam Wowryk, senior right winger.

Dalton Dosko added that Sheldon’s ability to lead by example makes it easy to buy into his message.

“When he speaks, people listen and want to follow him. When the lights are brightest, he comes out and puts on a show,” said Dosko, sophomore forward.

Sheldon’s in his third season with the team after coming from Nanton, Alberta. He said playing college hockey in the United States is a dream come true.

“The excitement never goes away, and it’s just great to be here,” said Sheldon.

The ACHA Division I National Tournament is set for April 15.

