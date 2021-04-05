Advertisement

Suspect in Minot burglary investigation taken into custody

Perfecto Ramos
Perfecto Ramos(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – A Minot man suspected to be connected to a string of burglaries of Minot businesses has been taken into custody.

Police arrested 19-year-old Perfecto Ramos Sunday morning.

Investigators said evidence linked Ramos to several burglaries and for unlawfully entering vehicles.

He is now charged with seven counts of burglary and one count of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.

All charges are Class C felonies. Ramos is in custody at the Ward County Jail awaiting his initial appearance.

