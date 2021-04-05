Superintendent brothers start vodcast

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Jordan brothers have quite a bit in common, including their careers.

Andrew Jordan is the superintendent in Wilton. His younger brother, Travis, is superintendent in Beulah.

The brothers have found a way to use their experiences to inspire people but “The Supts. Soup” is not just for people in education.

The Jordan brothers are new to the world of vodcasting. Their vodcast, “The Supts. Soup,” is designed to inform and inspire. The brothers have a lot in common. Both graduated Wilton High School with dreams of coaching; both are now superintendents.

“I don’t want to give him a big head, but he kind of inspired me into education,” said Travis.

Travis is superintendent in Beulah. Andrew’s career path brought him back to his hometown of Wilton.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” said Andrew.

The brothers lean on each other, asking advice about everything from snow day procedures to bond issues and COVID protocol. They realized, between the two of them, they have a lot of insight into education, and life.

The vodcast is their way of sharing what they know, learning from other educators, and spreading positivity.

“I wanted some way to humanize education and talk about emotion behind decisions we make,” explained Travis.

“There are a lot of negative things out there. Our show will be about much more than just education. We’re going to talk about positive things,” said Andrew.

And they hope that’s a message that will extend beyond North Dakota and beyond education.

You can follow the brother’s vodcast on Facebook, Twitter and even Tik Tok. Just search “The Supts. Soup.”

