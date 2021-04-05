ND Senate amends redistricting process to make it ‘more accessible’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With a unanimous vote, the North Dakota State Senate approved the process to redraw the district lines for the state legislature.

After backlash and concerns over maps being hidden from the public, lawmakers amended the bill to make the drafts being circulated public before committee meetings.

“We have made efforts in this bill to make it as open as possible to the public without jeopardizing the interim work where a legislator or a tribe or somebody else might say ‘I want to see this plan,’” said Sen. Howard Anderson, R-Turtle Lake.

The bill now goes to back to the House.

Lawmakers will meet in December to approve the final plans for redistricting.

