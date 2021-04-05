Advertisement

ND Senate allows virtual learning to replace snow day make-ups

Virtual Learning
Virtual Learning(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State Senators approved a bill to allow school districts to count virtual learning towards replacing lost school time.

When weather or a pandemic cancels school days, school districts need to make up that time, and someone needs to pay for it.

HB 1232 gives schools the ability to turn to online learning to make up that time later or make that school day a virtual learning day.

Some lawmakers had concerns about students not getting the same quality of education as in-person school. So the bill was given safeguards.

“What it says is that the school board shall right policy for how the account for not only attendance, but for accountability for how they learn in a virtual setting. It also provides that DPI will also make rules,” Sen. Donald Schaible, R-Mott, said.

The bill goes back to the House to concur with late amendments.

It passed the House 94 - 0.

A similar bill allows for school districts to turn to virtual learning as a permanent option for some students.

