Advertisement

Minor 4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in Los Angeles area

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International...
The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International Airport, along Century Boulevard on the south side of Hollywood Park.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A minor 4.0-magnitude earthquake has given the Los Angeles area a pre-dawn shaking.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International Airport, along Century Boulevard on the south side of Hollywood Park.

It also was relatively deep, at 12 miles (19.9 kilometers).

The quake was recorded at 4.44 a.m. Monday local time.

The USGS said light shaking was reported across the greater metropolitan area and no significant damage was expected.

Several foreshocks, the largest being 3.3, preceded the quake, and a series of tiny aftershocks followed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment fire in New Town. Image/video courtesy: Hubert Heart
BREAKING: Fire destroys New Town apartment building, tenants evacuated to local wellness center
Video shows Williston firefighters running as flames quickly overtook fire truck
Video shows Williston firefighters as flames quickly overtook crews
Theodore Roosevelt National Park fire
Crews battling blaze in north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Mandan grass fire
Mandan agencies fight grass fire near trolley tracks
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 5.4% daily rate; 1354 tests, 58 positive, no deaths

Latest News

FILE - People view the Supreme Court building from behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics
Part of a Broward County beach shut down after a sheriff's deputy discovered a mine that washed...
Naval mine washes ashore on Florida beach
FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, a sign is displayed at an AT&T retail store in Miami....
Corporations gave over $50 million to voting restriction backers
Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, recently signed the proposal, which received widespread support...
Utah dads to be required to pay half of pregnancy costs
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at...
GameStop finally announces a share sale