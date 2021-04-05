Advertisement

Medora grass fire 100% contained

Burning Hills Amphitheater in Medora, ND.
Burning Hills Amphitheater in Medora, ND.(Julie Martin/KFYR TV)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Firefighters are reporting that 100% of the Medora grass fire that started Thursday is contained and an estimated 2,276 acres burned.

The area affected by the wildfire remains closed at this time for public health and safety. This includes the Buffalo Gap Trail from I-94 southeast to its intersection with the Maah Daah Hey Trail, and the Maah Daah Hey Trail from the National Park Boundary south to Sully Creek State Park.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment fire in New Town. Image/video courtesy: Hubert Heart
BREAKING: Fire destroys New Town apartment building, tenants evacuated to local wellness center
Video shows Williston firefighters running as flames quickly overtook fire truck
Video shows Williston firefighters as flames quickly overtook crews
Mandan grass fire
Mandan agencies fight grass fire near trolley tracks
New Town apartment fire
Hawk Estates tenants recount escaping fire, losing their homes
Theodore Roosevelt National Park fire
Crews battling blaze in north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Latest News

Andrew Jordan is the superintendent in Wilton. His younger brother, Travis, is superintendent...
Superintendent brothers start vodcast
Perfecto Ramos
Suspect in Minot burglary investigation taken into custody
Theodore Roosevelt National Park North Unit Fire
Firefighters battling fire at Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s North Unit
Scott Warzecha
Former officer accused of recording minor expected to plead guilty