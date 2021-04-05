Jury acquits former Burleigh County attorney charged with terrorizing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former Burleigh County attorney and Supreme Court justice candidate who faced a terrorizing charge has been acquitted.

Seventy-seven-year-old Robert Bolinske Sr. was accused of calling the victim’s work place threatening to assault and harm him.

Bolinkse was acquitted by a jury on April 1 of terrorizing but was found guilty of harassment in the same case.

Bolinske has been sentenced to three days in custody with credit for those three days. He can also not contact the victim for one year.

