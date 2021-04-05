Advertisement

Jury acquits former Burleigh County attorney charged with terrorizing

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By Anthony Humes
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former Burleigh County attorney and Supreme Court justice candidate who faced a terrorizing charge has been acquitted.

Seventy-seven-year-old Robert Bolinske Sr. was accused of calling the victim’s work place threatening to assault and harm him.

Bolinkse was acquitted by a jury on April 1 of terrorizing but was found guilty of harassment in the same case.

Bolinske has been sentenced to three days in custody with credit for those three days. He can also not contact the victim for one year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment fire in New Town. Image/video courtesy: Hubert Heart
BREAKING: Fire destroys New Town apartment building, tenants evacuated to local wellness center
Video shows Williston firefighters running as flames quickly overtook fire truck
Video shows Williston firefighters as flames quickly overtook crews
Mandan grass fire
Mandan agencies fight grass fire near trolley tracks
Theodore Roosevelt National Park fire
Crews battling blaze in north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park
New Town apartment fire
Hawk Estates tenants recount escaping fire, losing their homes

Latest News

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 9.2% rate; 76 positive; 0 deaths; 29.1% 2x vaccinated
Lauren Ware
Ware & Wildcats fall in National Title Game
New Town apartment fire
Hawk Estates tenants recount escaping fire, losing their homes
New Town fire 5pm
New Town fire 5pm