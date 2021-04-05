Advertisement

IRS sending out ‘plus-up’ payments in addition to stimulus checks

Internal Revenue Service
Internal Revenue Service(CNN)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The federal government and IRS are working on getting stimulus checks to people who qualify. And, if you didn’t get yours last time around, you might be getting a bigger check this time.

The IRS has sent out the third batch of $1,400 stimulus checks. If you notice yours has some extra cash, that could be because of what’s being called “plus-up” payments. And, if you haven’t received a check yet, it could still be coming.

Plus-up payments are and will be given to those who are eligible for more money.

This could be someone whose last stimulus payment was based on their 2019 tax return, but now qualifies for more, or people who don’t typically file taxes.

“Who’s getting these plus-up payments are people that didn’t have their 2020 tax returns finished and processed by the time that they sent out the third stimulus payment. The IRS is receiving their 2020 tax returns. They’re seeing that certain people are qualifying for more of a stimulus, and they’re sending this plus-up payment out,” said Haga Kommer CPA Kelda Rerick.

The IRS reports it will continue sending out plus-up payments and stimulus checks to those who qualify on a weekly basis going forward.

Rerick says you have until August 18th to file your return to receive additional money through a plus-up. If you miss that date, you can still receive what you’re owed through a credit on your 2021 return.

