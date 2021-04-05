Hawk Estates tenants recount escaping fire, losing their homes

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Roughly 20 families on the Fort Berthold Reservation are without a home tonight after a fire ripped through their apartment complex Sunday morning.

“My apartment is right here on the bottom left. As you can see, the roof from the previous two apartments above us caved in,” said tenant Aaron Smith.

Smith said he and his mother woke up to fire alarms ringing around 6 a.m.

“Right away I got up and went running outside. It wasn’t until I got around the corner there, I notice that three apartment complexes from the first floor to the third floor were burning,” said Smith.

The top of the Hawk Estates building two complexes became engulfed in flames. It took firefighters from New Town, Stanley, Parshall, Mandaree, and Plaza to contain the fire.

Your News Leader was told no one was seriously hurt, but the building was completely destroyed.

“To contain it probably about two hours for the apartment, and we’ll still probably be here for another 24 hours,” said New Town Fire Chief John DeGroot.

Donations have already begun pouring in from across the community.

For now, tenants are taking shelter at the 4 Bears Casino and Lodge, with tribal leadership working to make sure they get everything they need.

“Dr. Martin has gone ahead to make sure that we get our pharmacy open so that people can have their medication simple things like that that you never think about,” said North Segment Councilwoman Dr. Monica Mayer.

For Aaron and his family, the shock of losing everything they own has not set in yet.

“It probably will down the road when we need something and we realize, ‘hey we lost it in the fire.’ So yeah right now the emotion hasn’t really set yet, but when it does, I know it’s going to set hard,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Donations will be accepted for tenants at the Wellness Center. Anyone with questions or who needs assistance should call 701-627-3456.

For those who wish to donate, non-perishable foods, hygiene products, bath towels and bedding are the priorities. More information can be found here.

