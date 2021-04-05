Advertisement

Former Southwest pilot accused of indecent exposure during flight

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A former Southwest Airlines pilot is being accused of indecent exposure during a flight last year from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida.

According to a filing in federal district court in Maryland, Michael Haak exposed himself during the flight last August.

The brief filing doesn’t indicate if Haak has a lawyer.

Southwest says the pilot left the airline before the company was aware of the incident, and says it has since been cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment fire in New Town. Image/video courtesy: Hubert Heart
BREAKING: Fire destroys New Town apartment building, tenants evacuated to local wellness center
Video shows Williston firefighters running as flames quickly overtook fire truck
Video shows Williston firefighters as flames quickly overtook crews
Mandan grass fire
Mandan agencies fight grass fire near trolley tracks
Theodore Roosevelt National Park fire
Crews battling blaze in north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park
New Town apartment fire
Hawk Estates tenants recount escaping fire, losing their homes

Latest News

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified in the Derek Chauvin trial. Arradondo...
LIVE: ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd’s heart
President Joe Biden was joined by first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny as he marked the...
Biden speaks on Easter tradition in lieu of canceled egg roll
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Biden’s big infrastructure plan hits McConnell, GOP blockade
People who bring in old car seats to recycle will receive 20% off coupons toward a new car seat...
Target brings back car seat trade-in event