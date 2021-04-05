Advertisement

Former officer accused of recording minor expected to plead guilty

Scott Warzecha
Scott Warzecha(Scott Warzecha)
By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former Mandan officer accused of recording a minor in the bathroom is expected to change his plea next week.

On Monday, a change of plea was scheduled for April 16 for 45-year-old Scott Warzecha, who is charged with use of a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of surreptitious intrusion.

The trial  scheduled to begin on Thursday was canceled.

Combined the charges carry a 30-year maximum sentence.

Warzecha is accused of hiding a cell phone in a bathroom vent and recording a minor.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment fire in New Town. Image/video courtesy: Hubert Heart
BREAKING: Fire destroys New Town apartment building, tenants evacuated to local wellness center
Video shows Williston firefighters running as flames quickly overtook fire truck
Video shows Williston firefighters as flames quickly overtook crews
Mandan grass fire
Mandan agencies fight grass fire near trolley tracks
New Town apartment fire
Hawk Estates tenants recount escaping fire, losing their homes
Theodore Roosevelt National Park fire
Crews battling blaze in north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Latest News

Andrew Jordan is the superintendent in Wilton. His younger brother, Travis, is superintendent...
Superintendent brothers start vodcast
Perfecto Ramos
Suspect in Minot burglary investigation taken into custody
Theodore Roosevelt National Park North Unit Fire
Firefighters battling fire at Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s North Unit
Burning Hills Amphitheater in Medora, ND.
Medora grass fire 100% contained