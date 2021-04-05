Former officer accused of recording minor expected to plead guilty
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former Mandan officer accused of recording a minor in the bathroom is expected to change his plea next week.
On Monday, a change of plea was scheduled for April 16 for 45-year-old Scott Warzecha, who is charged with use of a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of surreptitious intrusion.
The trial scheduled to begin on Thursday was canceled.
Combined the charges carry a 30-year maximum sentence.
Warzecha is accused of hiding a cell phone in a bathroom vent and recording a minor.
