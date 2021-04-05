Firefighters battling fire at Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s North Unit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With news of Medora’s grass fire now under control, forces are heading to northwestern North Dakota to take on a new fire that started north of Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s North Unit.

The Horse Pasture fire started Saturday evening and spread into the park due to high winds Sunday, forcing the closure of Highway 85 several times.

Monday morning, crews back burned a perimeter around Highway 85 and the Park’s scenic drive hoping to hold the line and prevent it spreading past the highway or south of the scenic drive.

Officials estimate more than 3,000 acres have been burned and it is 30% contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

