Advertisement

Firefighters battling fire at Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s North Unit

Theodore Roosevelt National Park North Unit Fire
Theodore Roosevelt National Park North Unit Fire(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With news of Medora’s grass fire now under control, forces are heading to northwestern North Dakota to take on a new fire that started north of Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s North Unit.

The Horse Pasture fire started Saturday evening and spread into the park due to high winds Sunday, forcing the closure of Highway 85 several times.

Monday morning, crews back burned a perimeter around Highway 85 and the Park’s scenic drive hoping to hold the line and prevent it spreading past the highway or south of the scenic drive.

Officials estimate more than 3,000 acres have been burned and it is 30% contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment fire in New Town. Image/video courtesy: Hubert Heart
BREAKING: Fire destroys New Town apartment building, tenants evacuated to local wellness center
Video shows Williston firefighters running as flames quickly overtook fire truck
Video shows Williston firefighters as flames quickly overtook crews
Mandan grass fire
Mandan agencies fight grass fire near trolley tracks
New Town apartment fire
Hawk Estates tenants recount escaping fire, losing their homes
Theodore Roosevelt National Park fire
Crews battling blaze in north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Latest News

Andrew Jordan is the superintendent in Wilton. His younger brother, Travis, is superintendent...
Superintendent brothers start vodcast
Perfecto Ramos
Suspect in Minot burglary investigation taken into custody
Burning Hills Amphitheater in Medora, ND.
Medora grass fire 100% contained
Scott Warzecha
Former officer accused of recording minor expected to plead guilty