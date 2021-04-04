Williston Fire Department loses truck fighting fire
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Fire Department lost a brush truck while fighting a fire North of Williston.
According the City of Williston’s social media, the Williston fire department and Williston rural fire department is fighting a fire with mutual aid on the way.
The post says during the process of fighting the fire, winds shifted and the Williston fire department lost brush truck #3. No one was injured.
The fire department is requesting the public avoid the area.
The acreage effected is unknown.
Highway 2 was closed, but is now re-opened to the public.
