Williston Fire Department loses truck fighting fire

Fire north of Williston
Fire north of Williston(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Fire Department lost a brush truck while fighting a fire North of Williston.

According the City of Williston’s social media, the Williston fire department and Williston rural fire department is fighting a fire with mutual aid on the way.

The post says during the process of fighting the fire, winds shifted and the Williston fire department lost brush truck #3. No one was injured.

The fire department is requesting the public avoid the area.

The acreage effected is unknown.

Highway 2 was closed, but is now re-opened to the public.

