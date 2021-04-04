Williston Fire Department loses truck fighting fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Fire Department lost a brush truck while fighting a fire North of Williston.

According the City of Williston’s social media, the Williston fire department and Williston rural fire department is fighting a fire with mutual aid on the way.

The post says during the process of fighting the fire, winds shifted and the Williston fire department lost brush truck #3. No one was injured.

The fire department is requesting the public avoid the area.

The acreage effected is unknown.

Highway 2 was closed, but is now re-opened to the public.

