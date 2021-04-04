Advertisement

Video shows Williston firefighters as flames quickly overtook crews

Video shows Williston firefighters running as flames quickly overtook fire truck
Video shows Williston firefighters running as flames quickly overtook fire truck(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston Rural Fire Department responded to a brush fire north of Williston Saturday. Williston Fire Department also responded with three units. According to division chief of operations Matt Clark, the wind shifted and the fire engulfed brush truck number 3.

Firefighters evacuated but the truck was a total loss.

As of 8:30 p.m. CT this evening, the fire was considered contained and WFD was released. The Williston Rural Fire Department is focused on putting out hotspots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters from Grenora, Wild Rose, Alamo, Minot, Fairview, Epping, Ray, Tioga Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Department and Williams County/Williston Emergency Management responded to this brush fire.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Hartson, Devante Evans
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Burleigh County murder suspects
Medora fire
Protecting the Medora Musical
Kasey Hester
UPDATE: More than 3,000 acres burn in grass fire near Medora; 50% contained
Rancher estimates 50% of his pastures burned were by Medora fire.
Rancher estimates 50% of his pastures burned by Medora fire
Medora fire
Downed power lines deemed the cause of fire in Medora

Latest News

Radar out at NWS for scheduled maintenance
Bismarck radar tower gets upgrade
Fire north of Williston
Williston Fire Department loses truck fighting fire
Theodore Roosevelt National Park fire
Crews battling blaze in north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Morton County grass fire
Grass fires burn 600 acres in Morton County