Video shows Williston firefighters as flames quickly overtook crews

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston Rural Fire Department responded to a brush fire north of Williston Saturday. Williston Fire Department also responded with three units. According to division chief of operations Matt Clark, the wind shifted and the fire engulfed brush truck number 3.

Firefighters evacuated but the truck was a total loss.

As of 8:30 p.m. CT this evening, the fire was considered contained and WFD was released. The Williston Rural Fire Department is focused on putting out hotspots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters from Grenora, Wild Rose, Alamo, Minot, Fairview, Epping, Ray, Tioga Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Department and Williams County/Williston Emergency Management responded to this brush fire.

