Sunday: 5.4% daily rate; 1354 tests, 58 positive, no deaths
Apr. 4, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 5.4%* Sunday. There are 29 currently hospitalized (+3 change) with 6 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 1,354 tests, 58 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1466 total). 1,086 active cases.
Burleigh County - 12
Cass County - 29
Grand Forks County - 2
Morton County - 1
Ward County - 3
*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’
