Sunday: 5.4% daily rate; 1354 tests, 58 positive, no deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 5.4%* Sunday. There are 29 currently hospitalized (+3 change) with 6 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 1,354 tests, 58 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1466 total). 1,086 active cases.

Burleigh County - 12

Cass County - 29

Grand Forks County - 2

Morton County - 1

Ward County - 3

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

