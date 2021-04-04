Sunday: 5.4% daily rate; 1354 tests, 58 positive, no deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 5.4%* Sunday. There are 29 currently hospitalized (+3 change) with 6 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 1,354 tests, 58 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1466 total). 1,086 active cases.

Burleigh County - 12

Cass County - 29

Grand Forks County - 2

Morton County - 1

Ward County - 3

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’

