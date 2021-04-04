Advertisement

Rep. Kelly Armstrong to visit the southern border

Congressman Kelly Armstrong
Congressman Kelly Armstrong(Public Domain)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As undocumented migrants continue to surge at the U.S.-Mexico border, lawmakers are taking notice and attempting to take the issue into their own hands.

Bipartisan legislation introduced in the House would create a $1 billion fund to assist with response for the border crisis, but would require the Department of Homeland Security to draw out a plan for dealing with migrant surges now and into the future.

A group of Senators, including Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., visited the U.S.-Mexico border last week.

Now, a group of House lawmakers are taking their turn. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., said he’ll be joining them at the border next week.

”I will be at the southern border next week to meet with our dedicated border patrol agents and learn from them what they need to secure our border and stop illegal crossings,” said Rep. Armstrong.

Your News Leader will keep you updated on the trip.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medora fire
Protecting the Medora Musical
Theodore Roosevelt National Park fire
Crews battling blaze in north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Fire north of Williston
Williston Fire Department loses truck fighting fire
Kasey Hester
Update: Medora grass fire 85% contained
Video shows Williston firefighters running as flames quickly overtook fire truck
Video shows Williston firefighters as flames quickly overtook crews

Latest News

North Dakota Game and Fish
North Dakota Game and Fish boating access program
Gun safety
Gun safety and children
International Peace Garden survey
International Peace Garden seeks public input ahead of season
teacher spending study
ND legislature approves teacher spending study