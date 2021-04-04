Rep. Kelly Armstrong to visit the southern border

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As undocumented migrants continue to surge at the U.S.-Mexico border, lawmakers are taking notice and attempting to take the issue into their own hands.

Bipartisan legislation introduced in the House would create a $1 billion fund to assist with response for the border crisis, but would require the Department of Homeland Security to draw out a plan for dealing with migrant surges now and into the future.

A group of Senators, including Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., visited the U.S.-Mexico border last week.

Now, a group of House lawmakers are taking their turn. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., said he’ll be joining them at the border next week.

”I will be at the southern border next week to meet with our dedicated border patrol agents and learn from them what they need to secure our border and stop illegal crossings,” said Rep. Armstrong.

Your News Leader will keep you updated on the trip.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.