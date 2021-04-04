North Dakota Game and Fish boating access program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the weather warms up and the fish start biting, anglers anxiously await to get their boats in the water.

As soon as the ice goes off the lakes and rivers state Game and Fish Department fisheries crews are busy ensuring anglers have access and facilities to enjoy their favorite fishing waters.

“This time of the year when the ice melts and Mother Nature kind of releases her grip on us, the guys, the first thing they do is they’re out delivering courtesy docks and new fishing piers and installing them at lakes that have been identified to receive one,” said NDGF fisheries development supervisor Bob Frohlich.

One year ago, the National Weather Service identified that 95% of North Dakota was not experiencing any drought conditions. Fast forward to today, drought conditions range from mild to extreme in over 85% of the state. And how does that affect boating access around the state?

“Overall boating access statewide is in pretty good shape. The main reason for that is we’re only one year into this drought cycle that we’re in right now,” said Frohlich.

Frohlich says there are some lakes with lower water levels in western North Dakota, which could pose problems with boat ramp access and courtesy docks.

The Game and Fish Department manages over 400 hundred lakes and relies deeply on partnerships to help maintain boat ramps.

“We literally have thousands of different types of facilities ranging from toilets to boat ramps to docks. And we’ve got a very small limited crew so we rely very heavily on local entities and clubs to assist us with that. And without their cooperation and assistance the anglers and sportsmen of North Dakota just wouldn’t have what they have to enjoy out there today,” said Frohlich.

On an average year, fisheries crews will construct a few new boat ramps at lakes and rivers around the state in addition to other facilities.

“We typically will do 15 to 20 courtesy docks a year. Vault toilets, I think we’re doing about a half a dozen new vault toilets this year. We’re putting in a couple of new two, three fishing piers. We’re upgrading a bunch of our existing fish cleaning stations,” said Frohlich.

For more information on boat ramps, go to gf.nd.gov.

