ND legislature approves teacher spending study

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - House Bill 1210 passed the legislature. It calls for a study into how much money teachers spend on their classrooms out of pocket.

Every year teachers spend some out of pocket to provide for their students, whether for tissues, supplies or a classroom library.

The study will also look at programs that some schools already have to repay this kind of spending.

The goal is to be better informed to possibly make a statewide program in the next session.

