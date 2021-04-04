Advertisement

Mandan agencies fight grass fire near trolley tracks

Mandan grass fire
Mandan grass fire(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Multiple Mandan fire crews battled a grass fire Sunday afternoon along the trolley tracks to the east on Highway1806 between 14th and 15th Street southeast.

Morton County emergency manger Cody Mattson said Mandan Rural and Mandan City Fire Departments, along with the Mandan Police Department and Morton County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the grass fire.

The cause and acreage is unknown.

