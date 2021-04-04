International Peace Garden seeks public input ahead of season

DUNSEITH, N.D. – Staff at the International Peace Gardens are asking for the public’s help in planning for a safe opening season by having them fill out their Annual Tourism Survey.

The survey is available online and should take about three minutes to complete. Staff said they are looking for ways to offer visitors a safe experience, to partner with local communities and create road trip destinations.

You can fill out the survey here.

