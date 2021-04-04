Advertisement

International Peace Garden seeks public input ahead of season

International Peace Garden survey
International Peace Garden survey(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DUNSEITH, N.D. – Staff at the International Peace Gardens are asking for the public’s help in planning for a safe opening season by having them fill out their Annual Tourism Survey.

The survey is available online and should take about three minutes to complete. Staff said they are looking for ways to offer visitors a safe experience, to partner with local communities and create road trip destinations.

You can fill out the survey here.

